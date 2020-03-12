WASA for restoration of Allama Iqbal colony water works

WASA has decided for restoration of Allama Iqbal Colony water works for supply of clean drinking water to eastern part of the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :WASA has decided for restoration of Allama Iqbal Colony water works for supply of clean drinking water to eastern part of the city.

This water works will be restored with an estimated cost of Rs 40 million, and 1 million gallon clean drinking water could be supplied on daily basis to Allama Iqbal colony and adjacent localities including Ahmed Nagar.This was stated by Managing Director WASA Faqeer Muhammad Ch during his visit to the Allama Iqbal Colony water works here.

He said that Rs 40 million fund would be spent on the project under Punjab Municipal Services program.The work would be completed within 2 to 3 months.

Earlier, water to these areas was being supplied under a French Project, but after restoration of water works the supply of water to these areas will be ensured from surface water which will reduce pressure on French Project. MD said that supply of water from Allama Iqbal Colony water works was suspended in the year 1992.