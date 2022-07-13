Wasa fully alert in monsoon: DG

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :The Water & Sanitation Agency (Wasa) was fully alert to deal with any situation during monsoon.

This was said by Managing Director Abu Bakar Imran while talking to APP on Wednesday.

He said low-lying areas had been identified and special directions had been given to staffers for immediately drain out rainwater.

Emergency camps were also set up in various areas whereas disposal stations were being run with full capacity, he said.

He said the Wasa had also completed desilting of various sewerage channels in GhulamMuhammad Abad and Chakera whereas a compressive strategy was also devised to resolvecomplaints during rainy season.