WASA Gets Approval To Initiate 107 Development Schemes In City

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) ::Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Lahore have got approval to phase wise initiate 107 development schemes in the provincial capital with an estimated cost of Rs 4 billion.

The schemes would be executed under the District Development Package of the Punjab government. In the first phase, construction work on these schemes would be started with the available funds of approximately Rs 1 billion.

Well placed sources in WASA said here on Wednesday the competent authorities initially sanctioned an amount of Rs 1 billion, out of total four billions allocated for these schemes.

The development package include installation of 25 tube wells for water supply, replacement of out dated sewer lines and laying of new water supply pipelines.

WASA Deputy Managing Director Operations Ghufran Ahmed told APP that work on the schemes would be started after the current monsoon season as the tendering procedures completed by the end of this month.

He added that WASA would execute the schemes in the union councils of the provincialcapital on fast track basis.

