WASA gives one month to regularize commercial aquifer connections without penalty: Vice Chairman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Vice Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood has said that unauthorized commercial aquifer connections could be regularized without penalty for a period of one month.

He was speaking in a meeting at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Monday.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, WASA Deputy Managing Director Finance and Revenue Naveed Mazher, Director Revenue Mian M Muneer, LCCI executive committee members and people from different industrial associations were also present.

It was also decided that WASA would establish a 'Facilitation Desk' at the LCCI to ensure early resolution of the issues being faced by the business community. The well-equipped Facilitation Desk would have an officer to respond the inquiries of the businessmen and would take-up their issues with the concerned authorities of WASA.

Sheikh Imtiaz said that underground water level in Lahore was getting lower and moving towards doughtiness every year, therefore, we need to focus on water conservation.

He said that the only solution of all the water related issues was to get Hydrology License under amnesty scheme for industrial water connections within a month.

The Vice Chairman sought LCCI cooperation to make people aware of the amnesty scheme to register their units for Hydrology License. He said that WASA had published a pamphlet with all details on it. He said that registration would be given according to the water extraction level, either it was deep or shallow and the charges would be fixed accordingly.

While answering a question about fine, he said that all should first register their plants for licensing then the issues would be taken categorically. "I would try best to bring some relief on fines after discussion from the relevant authority", Vice Chairman WASA added.

He said that WASA was going to launch an application named "Hazir Sir" for immediate solution of sanitation problem. The complaints with the pictorial evidence have to be just uploaded on the app. The relevant officer would solve the issue immediately.