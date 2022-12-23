UrduPoint.com

WASA Giving Priority To Desilting Of Big Sewerage Lines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2022 | 03:10 PM

WASA giving priority to desilting of big sewerage lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) is taking measures on priority basis for the desilting of big size sewerage lines for the disposal of industries' water.

The system for the desilting of main lines in city areas was also being upgraded, said Vice-Chairman WASA Sheikh Shahid Javed while listening to people at his office here on Friday.

He said that all old and dilapidated water lines were being replaced with new ones.

He said that most of the projects of supply of water and sewerage schemes had been completed while others were completing at a fast pace. He said that resolving peoples' problems was the top most priority for which all resources were being utilized. He also appealed to the WASA consumers to pay their pending as well as current dues so the agency could bring improvement in its performance.

