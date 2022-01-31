WASA helpline activated for registration of complaints about missing manhole lids

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has made its helpline fully active for registration of complaints of the citizens about missing manhole lids.

Now the citizens can register their complaints by calling at toll free helpline 1334 about missing lids of manholes in their areas.

Presiding over a meeting here Monday, Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar directed for redressing the complaints of the citizens about sewerage and missing manhole lids immediately.

He said that cleanliness of sewerage lines and drainage had been started under a month-long cleanliness drive.

He said that strict monitoring would be carried out to achieve the desired results in this regard.