WASA hold ceremony to share joy of Christmas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) organized a cake cutting ceremony to share the joys of the Christian brethren at Liaquat Bagh office here on Thursday.

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Chairman Tariq Mahmood Murtaza, Director General Chaudhry Maqbool Ahmed, WASA Managing Director Raja Shaukat and others were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the RDA chairman said that minorities in Pakistan enjoying equal rights and they were free to perform their rites with complete religious freedom.

The RDA DG said that Masih brethren and sisters have a great role in the development of the country.

WASA MD Raja Shaukat said that Masih workers were the backbone of the department, adding that their services were commendable and appreciable. A special prayer was also offered for the solidarity and security of the country.

At the end of the ceremony, gifts were distributed to the employees.