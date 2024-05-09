WASA Holds Anti-dengue Training For Staff
The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) arranged an anti-dengue training for its officers and staff, here on Thursday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024)
The participants were informed about implementation of SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) in connection with the anti-dengue campaign.
They were also informed about cleaning of offices, disposal stations, drainage of stagnant water, etc.
Deputy Managing Director (Admin) Shoaib Rasheed said that citizen liaison cell of the agency had also started an awareness campaign for citizens, especially students about anti-dengue measures.
