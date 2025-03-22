WASA Holds Awareness Walk On World Water Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2025 | 02:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) on Saturday organized an awareness walk on "World Water Day" to highlight the importance of water conservation.
The walk was led by WASA Managing Director Khalid Raza Khan and started from the WASA Head Office, concluding at Qamar Abbas Shaheed Chowk.
The Primary objective of the walk was to educate the public about the effective use of water and the importance of its preservation.
“Every drop of water is precious, and we must use it responsibly,” said MD WASA Khalid Raza Khan during the event.
He appealed to the public to change their habits to prevent water wastage and adopt modern methods of saving water.
“Adopting the habit of saving water is the need of the hour,” he emphasized.
He added that water conservation was not just the responsibility of one institution but a collective duty of the entire nation.
A large number of WASA officers,employees and citizens participated.
Participants carried placards and banners in support of water conservation.
The attendees pledged to continue their efforts to prevent water wastage and ensure the efficient use of water in their daily lives.
