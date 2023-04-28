WASA holds HESCO responsible for water shortage

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) held Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) responsible for the water shortage situation in Kohsar Town area of Latifabad.

According to a statement issued here on Friday, the spokesman of WASA said the Kohsar and L4 Electric feeders of HESCO had been facing technical faults owing to which the water supply was being disrupted.

He informed that the staff of WASA was also repairing the leakages in the 16 inches pipeline which fetched water from the Indus River at the location of Habib Farms to Kohsar.

He added that the repair work would be completed within a day after which both the water quantity and pressure would increase.

On behalf of the consumers and WASA, the spokesman appealed to the officers of HESCO to address the defects in the Kohsar and L4 feeders on a priority basis.