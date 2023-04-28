UrduPoint.com

WASA Holds HESCO Responsible For Water Shortage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2023 | 05:50 PM

WASA holds HESCO responsible for water shortage

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) held Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) responsible for the water shortage situation in Kohsar Town area of Latifabad.

According to a statement issued here on Friday, the spokesman of WASA said the Kohsar and L4 Electric feeders of HESCO had been facing technical faults owing to which the water supply was being disrupted.

He informed that the staff of WASA was also repairing the leakages in the 16 inches pipeline which fetched water from the Indus River at the location of Habib Farms to Kohsar.

He added that the repair work would be completed within a day after which both the water quantity and pressure would increase.

On behalf of the consumers and WASA, the spokesman appealed to the officers of HESCO to address the defects in the Kohsar and L4 feeders on a priority basis.

Related Topics

Shortage Water Company Hyderabad From

Recent Stories

ADAFSA celebrates World Veterinary Day 2023

ADAFSA celebrates World Veterinary Day 2023

7 minutes ago
 Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, Al Ameen ..

Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, Al Ameen Service to enhance cooperation ..

7 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches vaccine awareness campaign on ‘Wo ..

MoHAP launches vaccine awareness campaign on ‘World Immunisation Week’

3 hours ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi secures bail in corruption ..

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi secures bail in corruption case

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches IHC for bail plea in seditio ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC for bail plea in sedition case

4 hours ago
 Fakhar Zaman becomes top trend for brilliant centu ..

Fakhar Zaman becomes top trend for brilliant century against New Zealand

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.