Open Menu

WASA Holds Rally On Youm-e-Istehsal To Support Kashmiris

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2025 | 11:03 PM

WASA holds rally on Youm-e-Istehsal to support Kashmiris

As per instructions of Managing Director, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Khalid Raza Khan, WASA organized a rally to mark Youm-e-Istehsal, demonstrating solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) As per instructions of Managing Director, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Khalid Raza Khan, WASA organized a rally to mark Youm-e-Istehsal, demonstrating solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

WASA officials and employees participated in the rally, holding banners with slogans such as “Kashmir will become Pakistan”. The participants strongly condemned Indian forces’ brutality and raised slogans against Indian Prime Minister Modi.

MD WASA Khalid Raza Khan stated that six years have passed since the Indian government revoked Kashmir’s special status on August 5, 2019, imposing an unlawful lockdown.

He emphasized that human rights violations in the region continue unchecked and urged the international community and the Muslim world to intervene.

He added that the unity shown by the Pakistani nation on this day reflects unwavering support for Kashmir. He expressed hope that Kashmir will soon be free from Indian oppression, and a new era of peace and justice will begin.

Recent Stories

2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM

2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM

7 minutes ago
 IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant ..

IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant boat tragedy off Yemen

7 minutes ago
 DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25

DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25

7 minutes ago
 Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in K ..

Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu

2 minutes ago
 PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal

PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal

2 minutes ago
 Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi e ..

Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi embassy

4 minutes ago
WASA holds rally on Youm-e-Istehsal to support Kas ..

WASA holds rally on Youm-e-Istehsal to support Kashmiris

4 minutes ago
 Turkish Airlines ready to start direct cargo servi ..

Turkish Airlines ready to start direct cargo service from Faisalabad: Serekan So ..

15 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner leads Youm-i-Istehsal rally in ..

Deputy Commissioner leads Youm-i-Istehsal rally in Usta Muhammad

15 minutes ago
 CCP calls for stakeholders input on fertilizer sec ..

CCP calls for stakeholders input on fertilizer sector study

15 minutes ago
 Israel kills an average of 28 Palestinian children ..

Israel kills an average of 28 Palestinian children daily in Gaza: UNICEF

17 minutes ago
 PTI's protest regarding the release of Imran Khan ..

PTI's protest regarding the release of Imran Khan has failed: Additional Secreta ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan