WASA Holds Rally On Youm-e-Istehsal To Support Kashmiris
Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2025 | 11:03 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) As per instructions of Managing Director, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Khalid Raza Khan, WASA organized a rally to mark Youm-e-Istehsal, demonstrating solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
WASA officials and employees participated in the rally, holding banners with slogans such as “Kashmir will become Pakistan”. The participants strongly condemned Indian forces’ brutality and raised slogans against Indian Prime Minister Modi.
MD WASA Khalid Raza Khan stated that six years have passed since the Indian government revoked Kashmir’s special status on August 5, 2019, imposing an unlawful lockdown.
He emphasized that human rights violations in the region continue unchecked and urged the international community and the Muslim world to intervene.
He added that the unity shown by the Pakistani nation on this day reflects unwavering support for Kashmir. He expressed hope that Kashmir will soon be free from Indian oppression, and a new era of peace and justice will begin.
