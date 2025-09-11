Open Menu

WASA Holds Special Naat Gathering

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2025 | 07:40 PM

WASA holds special Naat gathering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has organized a special Naat gathering at its head office mosque to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace and Blessings of Allah Be Upon Him).

WASA Managing Director Sohail Qadir Cheema presided over the sitting while a large number of WASA staff including Assistant Director Mian Muhammad Maqsood was also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, religious scholar Allama Mufti Abu Al-Khair Muhammad Yameen Qureshi said the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) granted humanity the greatest blessing by introducing mankind to the recognition of Allah.

He stressed that divine knowledge is the most valuable wealth for every believer.

He said that in early days of islam, the people persecuted the companions of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) over raising the slogan of monotheism. However, despite severe oppression, the companions remained firm in their loyalty to the Messenger of Allah (Peace Be Upon Him) and eventually they earned success in both worlds, he added.

He said that the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) liberated mankind from idol worship and guided them to worship one God. The Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) also freed humanity from both external and internal idol worship and introduced true spirit of monotheism without discrimination, he added.

The religious scholar urged the Muslims to pledge that they would abandon every form of inner idol worship and uphold the oneness of Allah in addition to follow the noble teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace and Blessings of Allah Be Upon Him) in their daily routine life.

Ali Ahmad Raza, Basharat Ali, Tahir Iqbal and Hafiz Adnan recited Naats and paid glowing tributes to the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

Later, collective prayers were also offered for progress and prosperity of WASA as well as security of Pakistan.

