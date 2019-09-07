UrduPoint.com
WASA Holidays Cancelled For 9th, 10th Muharram

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Multan Development Authority (MDA) Director General Tanveer Iqbal has cancelled holidays of all officials of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) for 9th and 10th of Muharram.

He directed WASA officers to ensure presence of all staff at disposal stations and water supply stations on 9th and 10th of Muharram and issue a duty chart in this regard.

He said that online complaint cell of the agency would remained open round the clock, and urged people to contact 061-1334 for registration of any complaint about WASA.

