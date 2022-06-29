WASA imposes emergency to clean nullahs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has imposed an emergency to clean all big and small nullahs in the city on a priority basis to avoid flood-like situations during monsoon.

The agency has canceled the holidays of the staff and they have been directed to work round the clock to clean all nullahs before the onset of the rainy season.

Managing Director (MD), WASA Rawalpindi, Muhammad Tanveer visited different city areas and reviewed the ongoing cleanliness work of small and big nullahs.

The MD visited different areas of Dhoke Dalal, Safdarabad, Dhoke Matkal, Khyban-e-Sir Syed, and Akalgarh and reviewed the progress of the cleanliness work.

He also interacted with local public representatives and the citizens while discussing the cleanliness work of the nullahs started to avoid urban flooding, particularly in low-lying areas.

He informed that before the start of the next rain spell, the vulnerable points of the nullahs would be cleared.

The MD said that all-out efforts were being made to finalize all the arrangements before the next spell of rains which are expected to start from Saturday.

WASA on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi, Noor ul Amin Mengal had kicked off the cleanliness work of 15 nullahs of Rawalpindi, passing through different areas of the city.

Muhammad Tanveer said that WASA had completed the dredging and de-silting work of Nullah Lai and sewerage lines across the city.

The Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi cleans the nullahs of the city every year, but this year, due to a delay in the cleaning of the drains, there was a danger of urban flooding, he added.

Commissioner Rawalpindi had ordered to immediately start cleaning work of 15 nullahs and Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) had deposited Rs35 million to WASA in this regard.

He further said that there were 15 small and big nullahs in the city, most of which fall in Nullah Lai.

The MD said that WASA had started the cleanliness work utilizing heavy machinery. It had also been decided to start the cleanliness work on all the drains at the same time so that the project could be completed within the shortest possible time frame, he added.

The cleanliness work in Sadiqabad, Arya Mohalla, Zia Colony, Dhok Matkal, Kohati Bazaar, and other nullahs had been started.

The entire process was being overseen by the district administration while a committee comprising representatives of WASA, MCR, and Waste Management Company was also monitoring the cleanliness work.

