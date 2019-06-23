UrduPoint.com
Wasa Imposes Emergency To Drain Out Rainwater

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 10:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) ::Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) has imposed an emergency after the city received 9.2mm rain on Sunday evening.

The officers and staffers were directed to join their duties and drained out rainwater.

WASA Managing Director Rao Qasim directed officials to run disposal stations with full capacity to drain out water.

Meanwhile, the rainwater accumulated at Chowk Rasheedabad, Shaheen Market, Ghanta Ghar-Katchehry Chowk, MDA-Katchehry Chowk, Kalma Chowk to Nawan Shehr and some others in the city.

