Wasa imposes emergency to drain out rainwater

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) ::Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) has imposed an emergency after the city received 9.2mm rain on Sunday evening.

The officers and staffers were directed to join their duties and drained out rainwater.

WASA Managing Director Rao Qasim directed officials to run disposal stations with full capacity to drain out water.

Meanwhile, the rainwater accumulated at Chowk Rasheedabad, Shaheen Market, Ghanta Ghar-Katchehry Chowk, MDA-Katchehry Chowk, Kalma Chowk to Nawan Shehr and some others in the city.