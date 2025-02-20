WASA In Field With Heavy Machinery To Clear Stagnant Rain Water
Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2025 | 02:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Rawalpindi in the field with heavy machinery to clear stagnant rain water after the twin cities received rain on Thursday, said a WASA spokesman.
He informed that the twin cities received first rain in the last five months which would help end the ongoing drought.
The rain would increase the water storage in Rawal Dam and Khanpur Dam and it would help meet the drinking water needs, he added.
The Meteorological Department had predicted that the rain will continue till evening on Thursday, he said adding, WASA Rawalpindi is on high alert and the staff is in the field with heavy machinery to clear stagnant rain water from roads and streets.
He informed that 70 mm of rain was recorded in Golra, 43 mm in Bokhara, 43 mm in PMD, 26 mm in Shamsabad and 22 mm in Kachehri on Thursday.
WASA teams with heavy machinery deployed in different areas particularly low-lying were clearing city roads and streets, however, there is no report of heavy stagnant rain water at any location.
Water flow in the nullahs across the city is normal, the spokesman informed.
He further said that water level in Nullah Lai at Kattarian was 8 feet at 12.53 pm and 6.5 feet at Gawalmandi.
