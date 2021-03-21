UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WASA Increases 40% Tariff For Commercial Consumers

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 03:30 PM

WASA increases 40% tariff for commercial consumers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :The tariff of Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) has been increased up to 40 percent for residential units of more than five marlas and commercial consumers.

According Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, the tariff would not be increased for five marlas consumers.

The chairman said that the Punjab government is pursuing a policy to provide all possible relief to the citizens.

In view of the policy, it has been decided not to increase the tariff of WASA for the consumers up to five marlas while the tariff of other residential units and commercial consumers have been raised up to 40 percent.

He said that the tariff of WASA was not raised after 2009 while electricity bills and salaries of the employees of the authority have been increasing.

WASA is also facing financial difficulties due to increase in operation and maintenance costs, he added.

In order to ensure better facilities to citizens, the authorities concerned had proposed 130 percent increase in WASA tariff in the governing body meeting held on July 30, 2019 and a summery in this regard was sent to the Punjab government for formal approval, but, the incumbent government exempted five marla houses and approved only 40 percent increase for other residential units and commercial consumers.

The governing body of WASA has approved implementation of new traffic rates with immediate effect providing relief to the consumers as it would not be implemented from the back date, July 2019.

/395

Related Topics

Electricity Government Of Punjab Water Traffic Rawalpindi July 2019 All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,717 new COVID-19 cases, 1,960 reco ..

21 minutes ago

UAE President, VP congratulate nations celebrating ..

21 minutes ago

Nakheel’s Palm Tower 95% completed

2 hours ago

Dubai records 3,787 sales transactions worth AED7. ..

2 hours ago

India records 43,846 coronavirus cases in last 24 ..

2 hours ago

Earth Hour 2021 calls for urgent action to set nat ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.