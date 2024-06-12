WASA Increases Water Supply Duration During Eid Days
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 05:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has increased water supply duration up to 8 hours daily to facilitate residents of Faisalabad city during holidays of Eid-ul-Azha 2024.
A WASA spokesman said here on Wednesday that the agency would provide the morning supply of potable water to the citizens from 4 a.
m. to 8 a.m. whereas the evening water supply would also be made from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Meanwhile, the WASA spokesman requested consumers to store water for emergency as avoid sucking water by installing direct motors on water supply lines as it causes mixing of sewerage with potable water, he added.
