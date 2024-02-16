Open Menu

WASA Initiates Action Against Absentees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2024 | 09:31 PM

Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has initiated action against the absentees and those employees who failed to join their duties after transfer and posting

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has initiated action against the absentees and those employees who failed to join their duties after transfer and posting.

Presiding over a meeting at WASA Head Office here on Friday, Managing Director Amir Aziz said that WASA was providing quality service and in this connection its officials and officers should perform their duties honestly and diligently.

He directed to take strict departmental action against the employees who were in the habit of absence from their duties or were reluctant to join their duties at new points after transfer and posting.

He said that their attitude create problems in smooth functioning of the agency. Therefore, strict departmental action would be initiated against them without any discrimination.

He directed the Administration Directorate to evolve a comprehensive attendance mechanism and complete attendance report of all WASA employees from deputy director to sub-engineer level should be submitted at 9 a.m. daily.

He said that provision of quality service and redressal of public complaints was the top priority of the agency and no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated in this regard, he added.

