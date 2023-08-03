WASA initiates development scheme with Rs. 411.93 million to improve drainage system

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has initiated a development scheme at a cost of Rs. 411.93 million to improve the drainage system of the downtown areas of Hyderabad city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has initiated a development scheme at a cost of Rs. 411.93 million to improve the drainage system of the downtown areas of Hyderabad city.

The was informed by the officers of WASA to Regional Director Provincial Ombudsman Hyderabad Abdul Wahab Memon who visited the downtown areas of taluka Hyderabad City on Thursday in connection to review the implementation of the orders of Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Aijaz Ali Khan.

According to the spokesman, the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Aijaz Ali Khan had passed an order after hearing the grievances of the residents regarding submerging of Goods Naka and its adjacent areas as a result of choking the drainage system.

During the visit, the Regional Director Provincial Ombudsman Abdul Wahab Memon asked the officers of HDA, WASA and other concerned departments to provide relief to the residents of Chandio Goth, Habib Hotel Road, Rickshaw Market, Shalimar Cinema Road, Goods Naka, Gurunagar and other adjacent areas by completing the development scheme of improvement of drainage system at the earliest.

Later, the Regional Director visited the under-construction Sewerage Pumping Station of Goods Naka where the WASA officers briefed him about the availability of power connections and the installation of a 50 KVA Generator.

The Regional Director also visited Tulsi Das Pumping Station where he was informed by WASA officers that besides 650 KVA power transformer, a 500 KV Diesel Generator has also been installed at the pumping station for early disposal of accumulated water in case of expected heavy rains.