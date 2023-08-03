Open Menu

WASA Initiates Development Scheme With Rs. 411.93 Million To Improve Drainage System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2023 | 07:54 PM

WASA initiates development scheme with Rs. 411.93 million to improve drainage system

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has initiated a development scheme at a cost of Rs. 411.93 million to improve the drainage system of the downtown areas of Hyderabad city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) has initiated a development scheme at a cost of Rs. 411.93 million to improve the drainage system of the downtown areas of Hyderabad city.

The was informed by the officers of WASA to Regional Director Provincial Ombudsman Hyderabad Abdul Wahab Memon who visited the downtown areas of taluka Hyderabad City on Thursday in connection to review the implementation of the orders of Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Aijaz Ali Khan.

According to the spokesman, the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Aijaz Ali Khan had passed an order after hearing the grievances of the residents regarding submerging of Goods Naka and its adjacent areas as a result of choking the drainage system.

During the visit, the Regional Director Provincial Ombudsman Abdul Wahab Memon asked the officers of HDA, WASA and other concerned departments to provide relief to the residents of Chandio Goth, Habib Hotel Road, Rickshaw Market, Shalimar Cinema Road, Goods Naka, Gurunagar and other adjacent areas by completing the development scheme of improvement of drainage system at the earliest.

Later, the Regional Director visited the under-construction Sewerage Pumping Station of Goods Naka where the WASA officers briefed him about the availability of power connections and the installation of a 50 KVA Generator.

The Regional Director also visited Tulsi Das Pumping Station where he was informed by WASA officers that besides 650 KVA power transformer, a 500 KV Diesel Generator has also been installed at the pumping station for early disposal of accumulated water in case of expected heavy rains.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Water Hotel Visit Road Hyderabad Market (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Rains

Recent Stories

Polish Army Buys Hundreds of Spike-LR Anti-Tank Mi ..

Polish Army Buys Hundreds of Spike-LR Anti-Tank Missiles - Defense Minister

15 minutes ago
 Supreme Court (SC) adjourns cases pertaining army ..

Supreme Court (SC) adjourns cases pertaining army courts for indefinite time

18 minutes ago
 Stocks markets extend losses on US credit downgrad ..

Stocks markets extend losses on US credit downgrade

10 minutes ago
 KP CM chairs meeting to take detail review of cens ..

KP CM chairs meeting to take detail review of census 2023

18 minutes ago
 Drug peddler arrested: Hashish recovered

Drug peddler arrested: Hashish recovered

4 minutes ago
 Trump Slams 'Unprecedented Weaponization of Justic ..

Trump Slams 'Unprecedented Weaponization of Justice' Before Court Appearance

4 minutes ago
10 BTAP first phase extended till July 2024, 700mn ..

10 BTAP first phase extended till July 2024, 700mn saplings planted in KP: Offic ..

4 minutes ago
 UGI says to mark August as Martyrs month

UGI says to mark August as Martyrs month

5 minutes ago
 Nawabzada Haroon Raisani laid to rest

Nawabzada Haroon Raisani laid to rest

3 minutes ago
 DC Abbottabad issues instructions ahead of LG by-e ..

DC Abbottabad issues instructions ahead of LG by-election

3 minutes ago
 Five including injured street criminals, drug pedd ..

Five including injured street criminals, drug peddler arrested

3 minutes ago
 Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer ..

Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar inaugurates blocks of I ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan