WASA inks MoU with JICA to resolve sewerage problems

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to provision of latest machinery and equipments here on Saturday for resolving sewerage problems in the city.

According to an official statement, Japan would provide modern machinery worth over Rs two billion to the native town.

Following this, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) would provide 18 suction machines to WASA for evacuation from urban areas.

At least 18 jetting missions would be offered to the local authority to remove blockages of sewerage lines, it said.

Machinery would be included with modern cameras.

The decay of sewerage lines would be detected ahead of time. Equipments would also be provided to check quality of water.

JICA would supply WASA with crane, cleaning machine, dumping truck, de-watering pump and pick-up truck.

The company would give three lifters to WASA authority.

With the installation of modern machinery, the long standing problems of water and sanitation department would be solved remarkably, said Managing Director WASA Nasir Iqbal.

Modern machinery would address citizens' grievances timely, he added.