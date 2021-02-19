UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WASA Installs Hand Sanitizer Dispensers At Educational Institutions

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 09:18 PM

WASA installs hand sanitizer dispensers at educational institutions

In order to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19, the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) in collaboration with UNICEF installed hand sanitizer dispensers at various educational institutions of the city here on Friday.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :In order to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19, the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) in collaboration with UNICEF installed hand sanitizer dispensers at various educational institutions of the city here on Friday.

According to WASA spokesman Muhammad Umer Farooq the hand sanitizers dispensers have been installed at different educational institutions including Govt Gordon College, Pir Meher Ali Shah Agriculture University, Fatima Jinnah University, Asghar Mall College, Saint Marries Higher Secondary school and Muslim Higher Secondary School.

RDA Vice Chairman Haroon Kamal Hashmi while visiting the Govt Gorden College said that sanitizer would be provided to all educational institutions in the government sector.

He said that these dispensers were easy to use and ensure the safety measures as our students can sterilize their hands without touching the dispenser.

Related Topics

Water Fatima Jinnah Agriculture Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

Gunfire in Mogadishu as political tensions soar

2 minutes ago

PTI forms Parliamentary Board for upcoming AJK ele ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan has no favourites in Afghanistan, all sid ..

2 minutes ago

Spending time in nature may help ease stressful fe ..

6 minutes ago

England quicks 'dying' to use pink ball in India, ..

6 minutes ago

Eyeing stimulus, US stocks resume climb

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.