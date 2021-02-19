WASA installs hand sanitizer dispensers at educational institutions

In order to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19, the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) in collaboration with UNICEF installed hand sanitizer dispensers at various educational institutions of the city here on Friday.

According to WASA spokesman Muhammad Umer Farooq the hand sanitizers dispensers have been installed at different educational institutions including Govt Gordon College, Pir Meher Ali Shah Agriculture University, Fatima Jinnah University, Asghar Mall College, Saint Marries Higher Secondary school and Muslim Higher Secondary School.

RDA Vice Chairman Haroon Kamal Hashmi while visiting the Govt Gorden College said that sanitizer would be provided to all educational institutions in the government sector.

He said that these dispensers were easy to use and ensure the safety measures as our students can sterilize their hands without touching the dispenser.