WASA Intensifies Anti-dengue Awareness Drive
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 11:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has intensified anti-dengue awareness drive in educational institutions across the district.
In this connection, WASA Citizen Liaison Cell (CLC) staff visited Madrasa Zia-ul-Quran situated at C-Block Model Town and briefed the students about preventive measures against dengue mosquitoes.
The pamphlets containing awareness information were also distributed.
WASA Managing Director (MD) Sohail Qadir Cheema said that monsoon season provides a highly favourable environment for breeding of dengue mosquito.
He said that dengue mosquitoes can cause a dangerous and potentially fatal disease if preventive measures are not taken to safeguarding the health.
He further said that WASA is taking special initiatives to raise public awareness about the dangers posed by dengue mosquitoes with the Citizen Liaison Cell actively engaging with seminaries, educational institutions, communities, and citizens to provide guidance on protection methods.
Implementation on anti-dengue SOPs issued by Punjab government is a top priority of WASA and negligence in this regard will not be tolerated, he added.
