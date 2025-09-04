WASA Intensifies Flood Relief Efforts
September 04, 2025
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has stepped up its public service and relief activities amid the high flood situation in the Chenab in line with the vision and directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
Emergency plans are being swiftly implemented to ensure uninterrupted provision of essential services, particularly clean drinking water, to citizens and flood-affected families.
Under the supervision of WASA Managing Director (MD) Khalid Raza Khan, water supply is being maintained at flood relief camps through water bowsers and bottled water. The MD also personally visited family camps and distributed bundles of bottled water among the affected families.
Acting on the special instructions of Punjab Secretary Housing Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, Punjab WASA Director General Tayyab Fareed, and Multan Division Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan, WASA Multan continues to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the public during this difficult time. Drinking water supply at all relief camps is being closely monitored to avoid any shortage.
MD WASA Khalid Raza Khan said that all available resources are being fully utilized to facilitate citizens. “Along with maintaining sewerage and water supply systems, meeting the immediate needs of flood-affected families remains our top priority,” he added.
In addition, the MD inspected the Suraj Miani Wastewater Treatment Plant and personally reviewed the three-kilometer-long protective embankment. Director Works Muhammad Nadeem, Deputy Director Disposal Stations Muhammad Sajid, Deputy Director Water Supply Umar Gormani, and other WASA engineers accompanied him.
He conducted a detailed inspection of the plant’s exit point and directed engineers to ensure continuous monitoring of the embankment and all plant facilities. The MD further emphasized that the sewerage and water supply systems across Multan must remain fully functional at all costs. He instructed WASA staff and machinery to stay on high alert and ensure uninterrupted service delivery by utilizing every available resource.
