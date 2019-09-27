UrduPoint.com
WASA Introduces Mechanism For New Water Connection In Hyderabad

Fri 27th September 2019

WASA introduces mechanism for new water connection in Hyderabad

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) claims of having introduced a smooth one mechanism for obtaining a new water supply connection

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) claims of having introduced a smooth one mechanism for obtaining a new water supply connection.

Nadeem Yousuf, spokesman of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA), the parent organization of WASA, informed here on Friday that the agency would process the application for a new connection within 3 days.

He said the Director General of HDA Muhammad Nawaz Soho with the intention of improving the customer service and uplifting the authority from the financial crunch had directed to introduce the ease of acquiring a new connection.

The spokesman said a consumer would have to obtain a free application form from the Directorate of Coordination and Implementation in HDA Secretariat.

The consumer would have to submit the form along with all the required documents after which a technical team of WASA would visit the SITE to check the existing infrastructure of WASA followed by provision of the connection, he added.

The spokesman said under strict directives of the DG HDA it would be ensured that the process completed within 3 working days.

