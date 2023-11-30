Open Menu

WASA Issues 123 Challans Over Water Wastage

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2023 | 03:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), starting a crackdown, issued 123 challans over

water wastage in the provincial capital and imposed a fine of Rs 817,500 during the current

month of November.

According to a spokesman for the WASA, on directives of Managing Director Ghuffran Ahmed,

field officers have taken stringent action on water wastage in nine towns of the city.

In Allama Iqbal Town, fine was imposed on 22 people, Aziz Bhatti Wahga Town nine,

Data Ganj Bakhsh Town one, Gulberg Town 39, Johar Town 77, Nishtar Town two,

Ravi Town four and fine was imposed on nine people in Shalimar Town.

MD WASA Ghuffran Ahmed issued directives to curb water wastage, adding that any

consumer repeatedly involved in water wastage will have to face FIR.

He said that under the court's order, household consumers wasting water will be

fined up to Rs 5,000, and commercial consumers up to Rs 10,000.

Water is a blessing and preventing its wastage is crucial for future generations, MD WASA

said and instructed the formation of special teams to prevent water wastage.

