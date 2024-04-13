WASA Issues Alert After Continuous Rain
Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2024 | 03:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) issued an after the rain which continued in the city intermittently here on Saturday.
Managing Director (MD) WASA, Chaudhary Muhammad Danish directed sewerage, and disposal station officials to remain alert.
The disposal station division was ordered to keep standby generators operational and to mobilize teams and machinery into the field.
MD WASA directed to run all disposal stations at full capacity and ensure complete drainage of rainwater in the field.
He ordered the officials to remain in the field till the complete drainage of rainwater and to follow SOPs for drainage of rainwater from the pond area.
Most of the areas were cleared after heavy rain in the city during the Eid holidays as drainage operations by WASA continued uninterruptedly.
A camp office has been established at Chungi No. 9 disposal station.
MD WASA appreciated the officials and staff for the timely completion of the rainwater drainage operation from roads.
The highest rainfall 14 mm was recorded at Kari Jamandan disposal station while 12 mm each at Chungi No. 9 and Old Shujabad disposal stations.
The underpass was kept clear during rain while directions were issued to complete the drainage process around the low-lying areas.
Chaudhry Danish directed officers and staff to remain alert over the prediction of more rains.
