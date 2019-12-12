UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wasa Issues Alert After Rain In City Multan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 07:26 PM

Wasa issues alert after rain in city Multan

Managing Director Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa) Rao Muhammad Qasim issued an alert following rain in the city on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Managing Director Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa) Rao Muhammad Qasim issued an alert following rain in the city on Thursday.

He directed all officials of the sewerage and disposal stations to ensure presence of staff at their respective stations and deputing staff at required sites.

He directed officials of the sewerage division to ensure drainage of water from roads and Metro route on war-footing.

Related Topics

Water Metro Alert All From

Recent Stories

Emirates Touches down in Mexico City

10 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates College of Holy Quran at ..

27 minutes ago

Nargis quits showbiz industry, decides to work for ..

42 minutes ago

UAE among the fastest-growing nations: Kyrgyz Pres ..

43 minutes ago

Dubai CP meets General Network of Government Commu ..

58 minutes ago

PM Khan’s nephew spotted in Lawyers’ attack on ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.