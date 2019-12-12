Wasa Issues Alert After Rain In City Multan
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 07:26 PM
Managing Director Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa) Rao Muhammad Qasim issued an alert following rain in the city on Thursday
He directed all officials of the sewerage and disposal stations to ensure presence of staff at their respective stations and deputing staff at required sites.
He directed officials of the sewerage division to ensure drainage of water from roads and Metro route on war-footing.