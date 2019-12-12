Wasa issues alert after rain in city Multan

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Managing Director Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa) Rao Muhammad Qasim issued an alert following rain in the city on Thursday.

He directed all officials of the sewerage and disposal stations to ensure presence of staff at their respective stations and deputing staff at required sites.

He directed officials of the sewerage division to ensure drainage of water from roads and Metro route on war-footing.