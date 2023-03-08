WASA issues deadline for defaulters, regularization of connections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) prepared a special plan for recovery of pending dues from defaulters as crackdown drive against defaulters and illegal connections was on the card.

The department has set a deadline for defaulters and regularization of connections by March 15 and it was the last chance for payment of dues and to get their connections regularized.

Director WASA Chaudhary Muhammad Danish said that an effective drive would be launched after deadline period and sewerage and water connections also be disconnected.

The cases would be got registered against consumers over restoring connections without permission while the property of the defaulters also be used to seal under land revenue act.

The lists of all defaulters will be made public through print, electronic and social media and a special desk has also been established at WASA head office to facilitate the consumers which will provide special facility to them till March 15.

He said that the reservations of the consumers regarding correction of bills would also be removed on war footing basis.

The WASA MD urged the consumers to avail the opportunity immediately.