UrduPoint.com

WASA Issues Deadline For Defaulters, Regularization Of Connections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2023 | 06:10 PM

WASA issues deadline for defaulters, regularization of connections

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) prepared a special plan for recovery of pending dues from defaulters as crackdown drive against defaulters and illegal connections was on the card.

The department has set a deadline for defaulters and regularization of connections by March 15 and it was the last chance for payment of dues and to get their connections regularized.

Director WASA Chaudhary Muhammad Danish said that an effective drive would be launched after deadline period and sewerage and water connections also be disconnected.

The cases would be got registered against consumers over restoring connections without permission while the property of the defaulters also be used to seal under land revenue act.

The lists of all defaulters will be made public through print, electronic and social media and a special desk has also been established at WASA head office to facilitate the consumers which will provide special facility to them till March 15.

He said that the reservations of the consumers regarding correction of bills would also be removed on war footing basis.

The WASA MD urged the consumers to avail the opportunity immediately.

Related Topics

Water Social Media March All From

Recent Stories

PSL 2023 Match 25 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladia ..

PSL 2023 Match 25 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators Score, History, Who Will ..

23 minutes ago
 Omar Al Olama explores with Microsoft&#039;s Vice ..

Omar Al Olama explores with Microsoft&#039;s Vice Chair and President the advanc ..

59 minutes ago
 Police arrest several PTI workers over alleged vio ..

Police arrest several PTI workers over alleged violation of Section 144 in Lahor ..

1 hour ago
 First council for fintech leaders in MENA launched ..

First council for fintech leaders in MENA launched during Investopia 2023

2 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber introduces Internation ..

Dubai International Chamber introduces International Partners Network

2 hours ago
 Amazon win toss, elect to bat first against Super ..

Amazon win toss, elect to bat first against Super Women

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.