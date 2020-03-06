UrduPoint.com
WASA Issues Desilting Plan For Sewerage System

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 12:53 PM

Water and Sanitary Agency (WASA) Faisalabad issued desilting plan for the cleanliness of sewerage system in various areas of the city on the direction of Commissioner Ishrat Ali

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) -:Water and Sanitary Agency (WASA) Faisalabad issued desilting plan for the cleanliness of sewerage system in various areas of the city on the direction of Commissioner Ishrat Ali.

Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja while presiding over a meeting here on Friday said that the teams have been constituted for immediate desilting.

He said that MD WASA would be overall incharge of the plan, while Directors, Deputy Directors, Assistant Directors, and Sub-Engineers concerned will be responsible of desilting of drains, and other channels in their respective areas.

It was told in the meeting that cleanliness of sewerage lines in Samanabad and Madina Town sub-divisions would be completed by March 14, while in Allama Iqbal colony sub-division till April 28.

More Stories From Pakistan

