Wasa Issues Final Notices To Defaulter Departments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 06:56 PM

Wasa issues final notices to defaulter departments

The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has issued final notices to 20 departments which are chronic defaulters and owe Wasa Rs.112.9 million

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has issued final notices to 20 departments which are chronic defaulters and owe Wasa Rs.112.9 million.

A Wasa spokesman said on Saturday that the Agency had repeatedly asked the departments to pay their dues.

Now, on special directions of Managing Director (MD) Wasa Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry, the agency has issued final notices to the defaulters.

He said that Rs. 52.33 million were outstanding against Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco), Rs. 11.77 million against National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) and education Department, Rs.

9.6 million against Pakistan Railways, Rs. 9 million against Police Department, Rs. 8.76 million against Irrigation Department, Rs. 4.14 million against Municipal Corporation, Rs. 3.13 million against Rescue-1122, Rs. 3.02 million against Fisheries Department, Rs. 3.5 million against District sports Officer (Sports Complex), Rs. 1.69 million against Health Department, Rs. 1.33 million against district offices, Rs. 560,000 against Social Security, Rs. 570,000 million against Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA), Rs. 800,000 against Zila Council,Rs. 310,000 against Post Office and Rs. 100,000 against the Auqaf Department.

