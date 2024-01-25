WASA Issues Final Notices To Defaulters Of Grain Market
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has issued final notices to defaulters of
Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz, in a statement here on Thursday, said the agency
had repeatedly requested defaulters to pay their bills and now the agency issued final notices
to defaulters of Grain Market (Ghalla Mandi), otherwise, their connections
would be detached.
In this connection, banners inscribed with warnings and deadline for payment
of arrears were displayed in the market in addition to issuing final notices
personally and no excuse would be entertained after deadline, he added.
