WASA issues final notices to defaulters of Grain Market

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has issued final notices to defaulters of

Grain Market till January 26.

Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz, in a statement here on Thursday, said the agency

had repeatedly requested defaulters to pay their bills and now the agency issued final notices

to defaulters of Grain Market (Ghalla Mandi), otherwise, their connections

would be detached.

In this connection, banners inscribed with warnings and deadline for payment

of arrears were displayed in the market in addition to issuing final notices

personally and no excuse would be entertained after deadline, he added.