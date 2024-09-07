Open Menu

Wasa Issues Final Warning To Defaulters

September 07, 2024

Wasa issues final warning to defaulters

The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has issued the final warning to defaulters and customers with illegal connections

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has issued the final warning to defaulters and customers with illegal connections.

A crackdown would be commenced from September 30 against defaulters,

Director Recovery Abdul Salam said during a meeting held here on Saturday.

He said a special desk had been established at the Head Office Shamsabad to facilitate

consumers by assisting them in regularizing illegal connections and addressing billing concerns

til September 30.

Abdul Salam emphasized the urgency of the situation and highlighted the launch of a special campaign

against defaulters and illegal connection holders.

He instructed recovery officers and circle in charges to take action against defaulters, particularly targeting commercial and residential customers with substantial dues.

He directed immediate disconnection of water and sewerage connections of major defaulters.

