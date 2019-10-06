WASA issues notices to defaulted residential colonies/villas

MULTAN, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) ::Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has issued notices to residential colonies/villas, directing them to ensure the payment of outstanding dues worth millions of rupees.

According to WASA sources, notices were served to big defaulter housing colonies for non-payment of outstanding dues. The big defaulter colonies were included Mujahid city with Rs 241,944 overdues, Punjab small industry with overdues over Rs 40 million, PIA market Rs 365,000, PIA Housing colony Rs 28 million, green fort villas Rs 49.4, green valley Rs 8.2 million, dream garden Rs 12.5 million, golf city Rs 4.7 million and others colonies.

Various notices were served to the defaulter colonies to bring them into billing net but they did not contact, and a three-month period was given for paying outstanding dues.

The owners of the defaulter colonies had not paid a single penny to WASA, however, their connections would be disconnected after deadline, the sources said.

The water supply connections were also taken illegally by these housing colonies and not get non objection certificate (NOC) from the WASA for connection.

The monthly recovery target of WASA Multan was set at Rs 40 million and they had collected Rs 35 million during the month of September.

Sixteen teams of WASA were conducting raids against defaulters and sewerage connections were also being disconnected on daily basis, the source concluded.