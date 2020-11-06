UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WASA Issues Orders To Replace All Circle Incharges, Recovery Inspectors To Improve Performance

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

WASA issues orders to replace all circle incharges, recovery inspectors to improve performance

MULTAN, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has issued orders to replace all circle incharges and recovery inspectors to improve the performance of recovery section.

Director Admin & recovery Musa Khan has issued notification to replace 14 circle incharges and 61 recovery inspectors on the directives of Managing Director WASA Nasir Iqbal here on Friday.

It was also decided that the performance of circle incharges and recovery inspectors will be monitored on daily basis and task was assigned to all assistant directors recovery in this regard.

The assistant directors were asked to go into the field and check the performance of the staff regularly.

The employees which were reshuffled included circle incharge Shakil Ahmad was transferred from circle no-12 to 1, Ghazanfar Abbas to circle no-2, Ghazanffar Batti to circle-3, Khurrum Abbas to circle no-4, Zahoor Ahmad Taunsvi to circle no-5 and others.The areas/union councils of all recovery inspectors have also been changed while nine circle incharges have been assigned the additional duties of recovery inspectors to improve the performance of recovery section.

Related Topics

Water Nasir Circle All From

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan supports the strengthening of economi ..

27 minutes ago

Turkmenistan stands for multi-vector cooperation w ..

27 minutes ago

The meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Governm ..

27 minutes ago

PM visits Gabeen Jabba valley, gets impressed by i ..

53 minutes ago

Emirates Group Security’s X-ray training certifi ..

1 hour ago

Bilawal tells GB people he will not take U-turn li ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.