WASA issues orders to replace all circle incharges, recovery inspectors to improve performance

MULTAN, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has issued orders to replace all circle incharges and recovery inspectors to improve the performance of recovery section.

Director Admin & recovery Musa Khan has issued notification to replace 14 circle incharges and 61 recovery inspectors on the directives of Managing Director WASA Nasir Iqbal here on Friday.

It was also decided that the performance of circle incharges and recovery inspectors will be monitored on daily basis and task was assigned to all assistant directors recovery in this regard.

The assistant directors were asked to go into the field and check the performance of the staff regularly.

The employees which were reshuffled included circle incharge Shakil Ahmad was transferred from circle no-12 to 1, Ghazanfar Abbas to circle no-2, Ghazanffar Batti to circle-3, Khurrum Abbas to circle no-4, Zahoor Ahmad Taunsvi to circle no-5 and others.The areas/union councils of all recovery inspectors have also been changed while nine circle incharges have been assigned the additional duties of recovery inspectors to improve the performance of recovery section.