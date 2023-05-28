WASA issues red alert after heavy rain in city

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) administration has issued a red alert to deal with any emergency-like situation after heavy rain in the city on Sunday afternoon.

The Managing Director WASA Chaudhry Muhammad Danish has issued an emergency at all sewerage disposal stations and directed officers and staff to reach in the field at the earliest.

He asked officers concerned to make all stand-by generators operational.

MD WASA said that instructions have been issued to run all disposal stations at full capacity. He said that pictures of standing rainwater at underpasses have been sought from the officers concerned.

He directed officers to remove manhole covers at ponding areas for drainage of rainwater adding that the staff would remain present in the field till drainage of all water.