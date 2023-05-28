UrduPoint.com

WASA Issues Red Alert After Heavy Rain In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2023 | 07:20 PM

WASA issues red alert after heavy rain in city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) administration has issued a red alert to deal with any emergency-like situation after heavy rain in the city on Sunday afternoon.

The Managing Director WASA Chaudhry Muhammad Danish has issued an emergency at all sewerage disposal stations and directed officers and staff to reach in the field at the earliest.

He asked officers concerned to make all stand-by generators operational.

MD WASA said that instructions have been issued to run all disposal stations at full capacity. He said that pictures of standing rainwater at underpasses have been sought from the officers concerned.

He directed officers to remove manhole covers at ponding areas for drainage of rainwater adding that the staff would remain present in the field till drainage of all water.

Related Topics

Water Alert Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Sports Club wins President’s Cup for Kar ..

Sharjah Sports Club wins President’s Cup for Karate

2 hours ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei leads UAE delegation to Develop ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei leads UAE delegation to Development Road Conference in Iraq

3 hours ago
 Voters in Türkiye flock to polling stations for s ..

Voters in Türkiye flock to polling stations for second round of presidential el ..

3 hours ago
 Almeida cements final Giro D’Italia podium

Almeida cements final Giro D’Italia podium

3 hours ago
 ADIHEX, the global platform that revolutionised fa ..

ADIHEX, the global platform that revolutionised falconry

3 hours ago
 UAE President awards Ambassador of Angola &#039;Fi ..

UAE President awards Ambassador of Angola &#039;First Class Medal of Independenc ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.