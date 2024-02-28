Open Menu

WASA Issues SOPs For Smooth Ramazan Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2024 | 08:11 PM

WASA issues SOPs for smooth Ramazan operations

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director (MD) Ghufran Ahmed issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) to all directors on Wednesday and asked them to ensure effective water supply, and smooth functioning of sewerage and drainage systems during upcoming holy month of Ramazan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director (MD) Ghufran Ahmed issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) to all directors on Wednesday and asked them to ensure effective water supply, and smooth functioning of sewerage and drainage systems during upcoming holy month of Ramazan.

He directed all town directors for deployment of tankers in areas facing water scarcity for timely provision of water during Sehri and Iftar. Directors were tasked with surveying all Ramazan markets and areas adjacent to mosques for any infrastructure issues, with immediate resolution of complaints like broken manholes or water overflow while all field offices were directed to stay vigilant with complete mobilisation of staff.

“No negligence or delay will be tolerated in the implementation of SOPs for smooth Ramazan operations,” stressed the MD Wasa.

Furthermore, WASA Lahore's water testing laboratory has once again been awarded the International Standard Certification, state-of-the-art water testing laboratory received re-accreditation for ISO 17025 by Pakistan National Accreditation Council.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Resolution Water Market All

Recent Stories

National Assembly's inaugural session scheduled fo ..

National Assembly's inaugural session scheduled for Thursday

8 minutes ago
 Peshawar University hosts awareness session on pol ..

Peshawar University hosts awareness session on polio eradication

8 minutes ago
 KMC cancels leaves of staffers in view of rain for ..

KMC cancels leaves of staffers in view of rain forecast

8 minutes ago
 Muhammad Amir highlights importance of PSL, player ..

Muhammad Amir highlights importance of PSL, player welfare

11 minutes ago
 Ombudsperson stresses eliminating workplace harass ..

Ombudsperson stresses eliminating workplace harassment, promoting gender equalit ..

11 minutes ago
 PML-N ulema wing stresses unity, respect for democ ..

PML-N ulema wing stresses unity, respect for democratic norms

11 minutes ago
59 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons

59 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons

11 minutes ago
 Jamali directs departments to expedite rescue, rel ..

Jamali directs departments to expedite rescue, relief works in rain-hit Gwadar, ..

9 minutes ago
 LHC dismisses Salman Akram's contempt plea against ..

LHC dismisses Salman Akram's contempt plea against returning officer

9 minutes ago
 Buildings Energy Research Center inaugurated at UE ..

Buildings Energy Research Center inaugurated at UET Peshawar

9 minutes ago
 Met office forecasts rains in Sindh from Feb 29

Met office forecasts rains in Sindh from Feb 29

9 minutes ago
 Dr Mehlag’s novel translated in Urdu language

Dr Mehlag’s novel translated in Urdu language

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan