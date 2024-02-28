WASA Issues SOPs For Smooth Ramazan Operations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2024 | 08:11 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director (MD) Ghufran Ahmed issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) to all directors on Wednesday and asked them to ensure effective water supply, and smooth functioning of sewerage and drainage systems during upcoming holy month of Ramazan.
He directed all town directors for deployment of tankers in areas facing water scarcity for timely provision of water during Sehri and Iftar. Directors were tasked with surveying all Ramazan markets and areas adjacent to mosques for any infrastructure issues, with immediate resolution of complaints like broken manholes or water overflow while all field offices were directed to stay vigilant with complete mobilisation of staff.
“No negligence or delay will be tolerated in the implementation of SOPs for smooth Ramazan operations,” stressed the MD Wasa.
Furthermore, WASA Lahore's water testing laboratory has once again been awarded the International Standard Certification, state-of-the-art water testing laboratory received re-accreditation for ISO 17025 by Pakistan National Accreditation Council.
