WASA issues warning to factories for rainy days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has issued warning to factory owners for closure of factories during rains

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has issued warning to factory owners for closure of factories during rains.

A spokesman of WASA said that Faisalabad has old sewerage system in various parts which has no sufficient capacity to drain out rainfall along with effluent of factories during rains.

Therefore,factory owners were requested to keep their factories close during rain.

He requested the factory owners as well as general public to avoid throwing sold waste in the sewerage lines so that WASA could provide them trouble free facility during rainy days.