WASA issues water supply schedule for Eid days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has released water supply schedule for holiday of Eidul Fitr.

A spokesman of WASA said here on Friday that WASA would ensure first water supply to its consumers in the morning time from 4:30 a.

m. to 7:30 a.m. whereas second supply of evening time would be provided from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Managing Director (MD) WASA Khalid Raza Khan has appealed the consumers to store water and use it according to their requirements, he added.