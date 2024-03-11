WASA issues water supply schedule for Ramzan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has issued the new schedule

for water supply during the holy month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak.

WASA Managing Director Amir Aziz said on Monday that according

to new schedule, the WASA would provide morning supply of potable

water to citizens from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. whereas the evening water

supply would be made from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.