WASA, JS Bank sign MoU to improve water bill recovery system

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ):The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and the JS Bank have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to improve the water bill recovery system.

According to WASA's Director of Finance, Syed Mohsin Nazar, a ceremony was held here on Wednesday in which the agreement was signed by concerned officers from both organizations.

As per the MoU, water consumers will be able to pay their bills through the JS Bank application "ZINDAGI" in addition to paying at the JS Bank counter.

Syed Mohsin Nazar said WASA, in collaboration with JS Bank has introduced yet another user-friendly program to enhance the convenience of WASA customers, secure bill payments and align the revenue sector with modern requirements.