UrduPoint.com

WASA Kicks Off Sewerage Lines Cleaning Work

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 07:23 PM

WASA kicks off sewerage lines cleaning work

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) on Tuesday started the work of cleaning the sewerage lines in the narrow and densely populated areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) on Tuesday started the work of cleaning the sewerage lines in the narrow and densely populated areas.

According to a WASA spokesman, the agency has started the work of cleaning the sewerage lines from Ittehad Colony.

Due to the narrow streets in the area, heavy machinery could not be used while the workers were clearing the sewerage lines manually, he added.

Managing Director, WASA, Rawalpindi Raja Shaukat Mehmood said that WASA workers were cleaning the manholes in Ittehad Colony and the agency had completed all the arrangements to ensure safety of the workers. "We have completed all the safety arrangements for the workers," he added.

The main objective of this project was to provide relief to the residents particularly in congested areas by cleaning the sewerage lines, he said adding, the sewage lines of other areas would also be cleared.

He said, the citizens were requested not to throw solid waste and garbage in the sewerage lines so that the complaints of the choked drains and overflowing gutters could be controlled.

He said, WASA was committed to provide better services to its consumers for which solid steps were being taken.

WASA had divided the Rawalpindi city into three main zones East, West & PP-6, he said adding, in each zone there were several complaint centers which deal their relevant complaints.

These complaint centers serve their respective areas/UC's by providing technical and human resources services as all technical and supervising staff was available at these centers, he added.

Related Topics

Water Rawalpindi All From PP-6

Recent Stories

Punjab govt ask artists to register by Nov 30

Punjab govt ask artists to register by Nov 30

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court expresses annoyance over non-recover ..

Supreme Court expresses annoyance over non-recovery of abducted girl Sobia Batoo ..

2 minutes ago
 South Korea to Sell Oil From Inventories at US Req ..

South Korea to Sell Oil From Inventories at US Request - Foreign Ministry

2 minutes ago
 CPO hold Khuli Katchery to address public grievanc ..

CPO hold Khuli Katchery to address public grievances

2 minutes ago
 CDA allocates Rs72.15 mln for Maraakiz up-gradatio ..

CDA allocates Rs72.15 mln for Maraakiz up-gradation

2 minutes ago
 US university professor delivers lecture at Okara ..

US university professor delivers lecture at Okara University seminar

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.