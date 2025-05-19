WASA launches ant-dengue awareness drive

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) launched a dengue awareness drive at Jame Masjid Maqdonia in Ashraf Abad to sensitize people about the menace.

A WASA spokesman said here on Monday that staff of Citizen Liaison Cell (CLC) delivered a keynote lecture on preventive measures against dengue and distributed informational pamphlets among students of the local seminary and mosque attendees.

Meanwhile, Managing Director (MD) WASA Engineer Aamer Aziz said that WASA is taking practical measures for creating awareness among the younger generation so that they could play a dynamic role to eliminate dengue menace once for all.

He said that anti-dengue campaign is being carried out in compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) laid out under the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

He stressed the need for collective responsibility in tackling the threat of dengue by eliminating potential breeding grounds for mosquitoes. He said that cleanliness and hygiene measures are being actively monitored not only at the WASA head office but also in other buildings and offices.

WASA officials were directed to ensure immediate removal of stagnant water from suspected breeding sites and clear out unused items from corridors to prevent mosquito infestation, he added.