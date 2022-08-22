WASA launches anti-dengue surveillance campaign

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched an anti-dengue surveillance campaign in connection with anti-dengue week here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched an anti-dengue surveillance campaign in connection with anti-dengue week here on Monday.

According to a WASA spokesperson, cleanliness had been started in all WASA directorates, especially roof tops of the offices.

WASA staff was distributing awareness pamphlets among people for safety from dengue mosquitoes.

Managing Director Abu Bakar Imran advised the people to adopt all precautionary measures for safety and saying that the present rainy spell was most favorable for dengue growth so it had been decided by the government to launch anti-dengue awareness week.

He appealed citizens to drain out water from air coolers, courtyards, flower pots, refrigerators trays, water from air-conditioners etc. He also advised to use mosquito mats or coils in their sleeping rooms.

He said that WASA, along with district administration, was taking all-out measures to control growth of mosquito and its complete eradication.