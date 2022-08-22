UrduPoint.com

WASA Launches Anti-dengue Surveillance Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2022 | 07:45 PM

WASA launches anti-dengue surveillance campaign

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched an anti-dengue surveillance campaign in connection with anti-dengue week here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched an anti-dengue surveillance campaign in connection with anti-dengue week here on Monday.

According to a WASA spokesperson, cleanliness had been started in all WASA directorates, especially roof tops of the offices.

WASA staff was distributing awareness pamphlets among people for safety from dengue mosquitoes.

Managing Director Abu Bakar Imran advised the people to adopt all precautionary measures for safety and saying that the present rainy spell was most favorable for dengue growth so it had been decided by the government to launch anti-dengue awareness week.

He appealed citizens to drain out water from air coolers, courtyards, flower pots, refrigerators trays, water from air-conditioners etc. He also advised to use mosquito mats or coils in their sleeping rooms.

He said that WASA, along with district administration, was taking all-out measures to control growth of mosquito and its complete eradication.

Related Topics

Dengue Water All From Government

Recent Stories

US Judge Rules Sufficient Cause Not to Unseal Full ..

US Judge Rules Sufficient Cause Not to Unseal Full Affidavit Behind Trump Raid - ..

1 minute ago
 IGP takes notice of killing of two brothers in She ..

IGP takes notice of killing of two brothers in Sheikhupura

1 minute ago
 Smart China Expo opens in Chongqing, focusing on i ..

Smart China Expo opens in Chongqing, focusing on intelligent technology

1 minute ago
 Dr Yasmin inaugurates training centre in gyne dept ..

Dr Yasmin inaugurates training centre in gyne dept of Services hospital

1 minute ago
 105 Shops sealed for hoarding fertilizer; Rs 4.2m ..

105 Shops sealed for hoarding fertilizer; Rs 4.2m fine imposed

12 minutes ago
 Fesco issues power suspension schedule

Fesco issues power suspension schedule

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.