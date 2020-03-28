UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WASA Launches Awareness Campaign Against Corona

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 02:18 PM

WASA launches awareness campaign against corona

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched an awareness campaign against corona virus pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched an awareness campaign against corona virus pandemic.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, WASA Vice Chairman Sheikh Shahid Javaid said the entire WASA staff was available for redressal people's grievances regarding water supply and sewerage system.

He said that young workers of the agency were active in the field, whereas, aged employees who were above 50 years were available on mobile phone, WhatsApp, etc.

The employees are not only redressing public complaints but also creating awareness among people how to adopt precautionary measures against corona virus, he added.

Related Topics

Water Mobile Young WhatsApp

Recent Stories

US journalist lauds Pakistan's airport measures to ..

1 minute ago

Botswana executes two convicted murderers

1 minute ago

Ghana announces lockdown in two key regions

1 minute ago

Hamza Shehbaz approaches LHC for bail amid fears o ..

24 minutes ago

Tokyo Registers Daily Record of 60 COVID-19 Cases ..

31 minutes ago

Punjab Food department ensuring availability of fl ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.