WASA launches awareness campaign against corona

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched an awareness campaign against corona virus pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ):

In a statement issued here on Saturday, WASA Vice Chairman Sheikh Shahid Javaid said the entire WASA staff was available for redressal people's grievances regarding water supply and sewerage system.

He said that young workers of the agency were active in the field, whereas, aged employees who were above 50 years were available on mobile phone, WhatsApp, etc.

The employees are not only redressing public complaints but also creating awareness among people how to adopt precautionary measures against corona virus, he added.