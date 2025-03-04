WASA Launches Awareness Campaign On Water Conservation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2025 | 08:24 PM
Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched a vigorous campaign to sensitize the citizens about water conservation
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched a vigorous campaign to sensitize the citizens about water conservation.
Managing Director WASA Aamer Aziz said here on Tuesday that Citizen Liaison Cell (CLC) WASA has initiated the awareness campaign under “Water Conservation Program”.
The CLC staff visited Government Boys Secondary school Raza Abad where they conducted a special awareness session for the students on the importance of saving water at home. Informative pamphlets outlining practical water conservation tips were also distributed among the students, he added.
The MD WASA also stressed the need to adopt a comprehensive and effective strategy to conserve water for future generations. He said that water is a divine blessing and must be used responsibly.
“Preventing the wastage of drinking water is our collective responsibility. Every household must ensure careful use of water and avoid its unnecessary wastage”, he added.
He further said that Punjab government has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for water conservation which are being strictly implemented across Faisalabad.
He urged the citizens to actively participate in this effort by turning off taps and water supply pipes immediately after use in addition to ensuring repairing leaking pipes and taps without delay and reusing water wherever possible to minimize wastage.
He also appealed to the citizens to ensure judicious water usage at home and report any leaks or wastage of water from WASA pipes to the authorities.
Recent Stories
Police committed to public safety: CPO
WASA launches awareness campaign on water conservation
Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services shortlists nine government ..
Nearly 70 killed in Bolivia bus crashes during carnival
Abdulla Al Hamed attends Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
Salman Agha named T20I captain; Babar, Rizwan dropped
Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in UAE
Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new financial package for entrepr ..
Call for joint efforts to curb foot & mouth disease
PM urges cabinet members to keep contributing towards economic stability, prospe ..
KP CS for expediting development projects under SIFC
On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Cairo to attend Extraor ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police committed to public safety: CPO52 seconds ago
-
WASA launches awareness campaign on water conservation53 seconds ago
-
Scholars hail Hazrat Fatima Al-Zahra as role model for women worldwide25 minutes ago
-
Experts for disaster-resistant healthcare infrastructure for youth25 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi joins officers for iftar at Zero Point checkpost35 minutes ago
-
Laborer dies after being buried in sandpit35 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony held to honour SP Sher Ali Jamali35 minutes ago
-
Hazrat Fatima praised as role model for women35 minutes ago
-
Calligraphy competition held at University of Gujrat35 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes of contempt case against Adiala Jail's admin35 minutes ago
-
Sindh Social Welfare department launches NGOs Help Desk35 minutes ago
-
Rubaba Buledi briefed on Women Development Dept's progress35 minutes ago