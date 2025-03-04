WASA launches awareness campaign on water conservation

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched a vigorous campaign to sensitize the citizens about water conservation.

Managing Director WASA Aamer Aziz said here on Tuesday that Citizen Liaison Cell (CLC) WASA has initiated the awareness campaign under “Water Conservation Program”.

The CLC staff visited Government Boys Secondary school Raza Abad where they conducted a special awareness session for the students on the importance of saving water at home. Informative pamphlets outlining practical water conservation tips were also distributed among the students, he added.

The MD WASA also stressed the need to adopt a comprehensive and effective strategy to conserve water for future generations. He said that water is a divine blessing and must be used responsibly.

“Preventing the wastage of drinking water is our collective responsibility. Every household must ensure careful use of water and avoid its unnecessary wastage”, he added.

He further said that Punjab government has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for water conservation which are being strictly implemented across Faisalabad.

He urged the citizens to actively participate in this effort by turning off taps and water supply pipes immediately after use in addition to ensuring repairing leaking pipes and taps without delay and reusing water wherever possible to minimize wastage.

He also appealed to the citizens to ensure judicious water usage at home and report any leaks or wastage of water from WASA pipes to the authorities.