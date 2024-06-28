Open Menu

WASA Launches Awareness Drive For Dues Recovery

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM

WASA launches awareness drive for dues recovery

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched an awareness campaign to recover its dues at the union council level here Friday.

In this regard, an awareness session was held in Nawabanwala by a citizen liaison cell in collaboration with Shaoor Foundation. People including women from UC 103, UC 2 and UC 42 participated in the session.

Addressing the occasion, Incharge Citizen liaison Cell Shahida Rahman said that most people did not pay their water and sewerage bills in different areas especially Nawabanwala despite the fact that WASA was providing best water and sewerage facilities.

This attitude creates hurdles for the authority in the provision of services, she said, adding that people should pay their bills timely as responsible citizens to enable WASA to continue the services without interruption. She said that the aim of holding an awareness session in the scorching heat was to encourage the people to pay bills.

