WASA launches campaign to clean drains of underpasses

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched a campaign to clean drains of the underpasses.

According to Managing Director (MD) WASA, in view of the fear of water filling in the underpasses during Monsoon rains, the agency decided to clean the drains of the underpasses.

On Monday night, the operation to clean the Committee Chowk underpass was started, he informed.

Cleaning was being done with the help of modern machinery, the MD said.

During the Monsoon rains, the WASA staff was working round the clock to ensure the smooth flow of water in the Committee Chowk underpass, he added.

"I am monitoring the cleaning process of the drains," the MD said.