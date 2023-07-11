Open Menu

WASA Launches Campaign To Clean Drains Of Underpasses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2023 | 01:50 PM

WASA launches campaign to clean drains of underpasses

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched a campaign to clean drains of the underpasses.

According to Managing Director (MD) WASA, in view of the fear of water filling in the underpasses during Monsoon rains, the agency decided to clean the drains of the underpasses.

On Monday night, the operation to clean the Committee Chowk underpass was started, he informed.

Cleaning was being done with the help of modern machinery, the MD said.

During the Monsoon rains, the WASA staff was working round the clock to ensure the smooth flow of water in the Committee Chowk underpass, he added.

"I am monitoring the cleaning process of the drains," the MD said.

Related Topics

Water Rains

Recent Stories

Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 yea ..

Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 years dedicated service to her

17 minutes ago
 PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring T ..

PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring Toshakhana case valid against I ..

59 minutes ago
 Masood Khan urges Pak diaspora to invest in Pakist ..

Masood Khan urges Pak diaspora to invest in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 State Bank receives two billion dollars deposits f ..

State Bank receives two billion dollars deposits from KSA: Dar

1 hour ago
 Latakia Governor visits ERC&#039;s 1,000 prefab ho ..

Latakia Governor visits ERC&#039;s 1,000 prefab housing project

1 hour ago
 Strategic Sales Partners Organizes Grand Realtor's ..

Strategic Sales Partners Organizes Grand Realtor's Convention and Qawali Night f ..

2 hours ago
Chairman PTI provoking people to sabotage peace: S ..

Chairman PTI provoking people to sabotage peace: Sanaullah

3 hours ago
 Nawaz invites Fazl to Dubai to address concerns

Nawaz invites Fazl to Dubai to address concerns

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain

International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain

14 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defe ..

Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defence efforts to put out fire in ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan