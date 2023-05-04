UrduPoint.com

WASA Launches Campaign To Clean Sewerage Lines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2023 | 03:10 PM

WASA launches campaign to clean sewerage lines

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi on the directives of Caretaker Punjab Provincial Minister Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir has launched a special campaign to clean sewerage lines.

According to a WASA spokesman, special arrangements had been made following Meteorological Department's warning of above normal rains during monsoon.

He informed that WASA had kicked off an emergency operation to clean sewerage lines with the help of modern winch machines which were introduced to fully clean the sewer lines.

The spokesman informed that Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema on Wednesday night visited Fuji Colony and inspected the ongoing cleaning of sewage lines work.

Cleaning of sewage lines with modern machines by WASA is a very good initiative, the Commissioner said.

Along with the cleaning of sewage lines, the work of cleaning the nullahs would also be started soon, the Commissioner said adding, section 144 had been imposed around Nulla Lai and strict action would be taken against those found dumping garbage and solid waste in Nullah Lai in violation of orders of the district administration.

Funds had also been requested from the Punjab government for cleaning the drains across the city, the Commissioner informed.

Roadside and other small drains of the town would be cleaned by Rawalpindi Waste Management, the Commissioner said.

