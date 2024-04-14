WASA launches connection detachment drive for defaulters

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched connection detachment campaign against chronic defaulters for recovery of full dues.

A spokesman said here on Sunday that final notices were issued to all defaulters in 10 residential colonies including Muslim Town, Gulistan Colony, Douglas Pura, Ahmad Abad, Luqman Abad, Tariq Town, Khalid Town, Usman Town, Mohallah Usman Ghani and Sulemania Colony with a clear request and warning that WASA dues should be paid at the earliest or be ready to face the music.

The WASA recovery teams also displayed banners at conspicuous places in these colonies besides making announcements through loud speakers of the local mosques for payment of WASA dues but some elements were not paying any heed to WASA requests.

Therefore, on the direction of Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz, a vigorous campaign was launched against the defaulters and during this drive, their water supply and sewerage connections would be detached without any discrimination.

He said that WASA teams would use heavy machinery for detaching the connections of the defaulters.

He once again requested the defaulters to immediately pay WASA bills and all dues if they wanted to save their water supply and sewerage connections from detachment.