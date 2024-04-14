WASA Launches Connection Detachment Drive For Defaulters
Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2024 | 08:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched connection detachment campaign against chronic defaulters for recovery of full dues.
A spokesman said here on Sunday that final notices were issued to all defaulters in 10 residential colonies including Muslim Town, Gulistan Colony, Douglas Pura, Ahmad Abad, Luqman Abad, Tariq Town, Khalid Town, Usman Town, Mohallah Usman Ghani and Sulemania Colony with a clear request and warning that WASA dues should be paid at the earliest or be ready to face the music.
The WASA recovery teams also displayed banners at conspicuous places in these colonies besides making announcements through loud speakers of the local mosques for payment of WASA dues but some elements were not paying any heed to WASA requests.
Therefore, on the direction of Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz, a vigorous campaign was launched against the defaulters and during this drive, their water supply and sewerage connections would be detached without any discrimination.
He said that WASA teams would use heavy machinery for detaching the connections of the defaulters.
He once again requested the defaulters to immediately pay WASA bills and all dues if they wanted to save their water supply and sewerage connections from detachment.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024
I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..
NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes
Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party
Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof
PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah
Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur
CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Secretary stresses wheat advisory in view of weather conditions8 minutes ago
-
PPA strongly condemns attack on Prof Sajid Mustafa8 minutes ago
-
Adil Raja loses crucial stage of defamation case to Brig (R) Rashid Naseer9 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan reviews law&order18 minutes ago
-
IGP releases Rs. 8.5mln grants18 minutes ago
-
Police provide complete security to churches, parks on Sunday19 minutes ago
-
Price controller revises bread loaf (Naan/Tandoori Roti) rates19 minutes ago
-
Lahorites turn to recreational areas to enjoy weather29 minutes ago
-
Zahir Shah Toru calls peace, education essential for development in KP29 minutes ago
-
Rescue staff continues training sessions to operate air ambulance29 minutes ago
-
Three arrested in Rs 1.50m robbery case29 minutes ago
-
President summons joint session of Parliament on April 1849 minutes ago