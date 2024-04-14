Open Menu

WASA Launches Connection Detachment Drive For Defaulters

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2024 | 08:30 PM

WASA launches connection detachment drive for defaulters

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched connection detachment campaign against chronic defaulters for recovery of full dues.

A spokesman said here on Sunday that final notices were issued to all defaulters in 10 residential colonies including Muslim Town, Gulistan Colony, Douglas Pura, Ahmad Abad, Luqman Abad, Tariq Town, Khalid Town, Usman Town, Mohallah Usman Ghani and Sulemania Colony with a clear request and warning that WASA dues should be paid at the earliest or be ready to face the music.

The WASA recovery teams also displayed banners at conspicuous places in these colonies besides making announcements through loud speakers of the local mosques for payment of WASA dues but some elements were not paying any heed to WASA requests.

Therefore, on the direction of Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz, a vigorous campaign was launched against the defaulters and during this drive, their water supply and sewerage connections would be detached without any discrimination.

He said that WASA teams would use heavy machinery for detaching the connections of the defaulters.

He once again requested the defaulters to immediately pay WASA bills and all dues if they wanted to save their water supply and sewerage connections from detachment.

Related Topics

Music Water Douglas Gulistan Usman Ghani Sunday Muslim All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

12 hours ago
 I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Gra ..

I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win

23 hours ago
 CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to en ..

CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order

23 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..

23 hours ago
 NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I ..

NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series

23 hours ago
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

23 hours ago
 Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title part ..

Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party

23 hours ago
 Man loses life, other injured after falling from r ..

Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof

23 hours ago
 PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related ..

PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah

23 hours ago
 Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Tal ..

Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur

23 hours ago
 CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive ..

CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan